Police find teen last seen in Birkenshaw
Police say they have found a missing 14-year-old who had last been seen in Birkenshaw.
By Tom Scargill
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:14 pm
Officers made an appeal for help finding the teenage boy yesterday, saying they believed he could be in Dewsbury.
They have now said he has been found, safe and well.
Police thanked everyone who helped by sharing their appeal.
Anyone with concerns about a missing person can call West Yorkshire Police via 101 or contact officers by using he live chat function on the force’s website.