Police find missing Dewsbury man safe and well
Police who were looking for a missing Dewsbury man say he has been found, safe and well.
By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 8:34 pm
Officers made an appeal for help to find the 26-year-old earlier today (Sunday).
They have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.
Anyone who has information about a missing person can call police on 101 or contact officers via the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.