Police find missing Dewsbury man safe and well

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers made an appeal for help to find the 26-year-old earlier today (Sunday).

They have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Anyone who has information about a missing person can call police on 101 or contact officers via the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Police have thanked people for their help

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...