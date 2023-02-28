Police continuing their search for missing Dewsbury man, Ibrar 'Barry' Hussain

Police have now appealed for information from West Midlands residents in case he has travelled to the Birmingham area.

Mr Hussain, 47, was reported missing by his family on Sunday, February 19.

The husband and father has links to Birmingham and, as part of ongoing investigations, detectives at Kirklees CID are investigating whether he may have travelled there.

West Yorkshire Police is continuing ‘extensive enquiries’ to find missing Dewsbury man, Ibrar ‘Barry’ Hussain.

Specialist search teams have continued enquiries in the Lock Street area of Dewsbury over the weekend and will be conducting further searches there.

Mr Hussain was last in contact with his family by phone from February 19 and CCTV enquiries have established he was in the Lock Street area from just after 4pm until just after 7pm.

He is described as an Asian Pakistani male, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with a black goatee beard, and speaks in a Yorkshire accent.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark green Nike jacket with a hood, yellow t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Lisa Redfern of Kirklees CID, said: "A significant number of enquiries involving specialist officers from across the force have continued to find missing Ibrar.

“While searches remain ongoing in Dewsbury we are progressing lines of enquiry in the Birmingham area where he has family links, and would like to speak to anyone who can assist our investigations.

“If you have seen Ibrar in Birmingham or have any information which could assist enquiries please contact us at Kirklees CID.

“Ibrar’s family have been devastated by his disappearance and we continue to support and do all we can to find some answers for them.