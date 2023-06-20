News you can trust since 1858
Police confirm sad death of man on Spen Valley Greenway in Liversedge

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed the death of a man who was found to be unresponsive on the Spen Valley Greenway in Liversedge yesterday (Monday).
By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST

Police received the report at 7.22am, on Monday, June 19, of a man needing medical assistance who had been found on the popular walking and cycling pathway, to the rear of Ripley Road.

In a statement issued by West Yorkshire Police, a spokesperson said:

Emergency services attended and the man was found to be unresponsive.

Spen Valley GreenwaySpen Valley Greenway
“He was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the man’s death and his identity.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.”

