Police received the report at 7.22am, on Monday, June 19, of a man needing medical assistance who had been found on the popular walking and cycling pathway, to the rear of Ripley Road.

In a statement issued by West Yorkshire Police, a spokesperson said:

“Emergency services attended and the man was found to be unresponsive.

Spen Valley Greenway

“He was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the man’s death and his identity.