Police confirm sad death of man on Spen Valley Greenway in Liversedge
West Yorkshire Police has confirmed the death of a man who was found to be unresponsive on the Spen Valley Greenway in Liversedge yesterday (Monday).
By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
Police received the report at 7.22am, on Monday, June 19, of a man needing medical assistance who had been found on the popular walking and cycling pathway, to the rear of Ripley Road.
In a statement issued by West Yorkshire Police, a spokesperson said:
“Emergency services attended and the man was found to be unresponsive.
“He was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the man’s death and his identity.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious.”