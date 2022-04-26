Police believe missing teenage girl could be in Dewsbury or Heckmondwike

Georgia Fennell was last seen in Bradford on Monday, April 25. Detectives believe she may be in Dewsbury or Heckmondwike

Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Georgia Fennell, 17, who was last seen in the Broadway area of Bradford on Monday, April 25.

She is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and with shoulder length dark brown hair.

Georgia was last seen wearing a white body suit, black leather trousers and a black River Island jacket with fur.

Detectives are concerned for her welfare and believe she may be in Dewsbury or Heckmondwike.