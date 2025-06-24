Police appeal to trace missing Cleckheaton teenager who may have travelled into Calderdale area

Hollie Love

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a teenage girl who has been reported missing from home in Cleckheaton.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollie Love, 16, has previously been known to camp in parks and wooded areas and may have travelled into the Calderdale area.

She was reported missing on Sunday night (June 22).

A number of enquiries have been made since that time to locate her and officers are now seeking assistance from members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollie Love (update picture with current hair colour)

Hollie is described as a white girl, with long, bleached blonde hair. It is unknown what she is wearing.

Anyone who believes they have seen Hollie or who has any information that could assist the police enquiries to locate her, is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1798 of 22 June.