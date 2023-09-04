Police appeal to help find missing Liversedge teenager
West Yorkshire Police are searching for a missing Liversedge teenager.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:36 BST
Emily Cocker, 13, was last seen at 2.35pm yesterday (Sunday, September 3), on Quarry Road in Liversedge.
She is described as a white female, with a pale complexion, long light brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say she was last seen wearing black leggings, a black bomber jacket, a brown crop top and white and black converse-style shoes.
Anyone who can help should ring police on 101 and quote log number: WYP-20230904-0028