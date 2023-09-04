Emily Cocker

Emily Cocker, 13, was last seen at 2.35pm yesterday (Sunday, September 3), on Quarry Road in Liversedge.

She is described as a white female, with a pale complexion, long light brown hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say she was last seen wearing black leggings, a black bomber jacket, a brown crop top and white and black converse-style shoes.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...