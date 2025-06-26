Police appeal to find owner of horse found in Dewsbury town centre this morning

Police in Dewsbury are trying to locate the owner of a horse which was found this morning in the town centre.

The horse is understood to have been seen around the Thornhill area some time earlier.

If you are the owner, or have information about who the owner may be, then please contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 259 of 26 June.