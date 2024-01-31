Police appeal to find missing man from Dewsbury
Trevor Land, 56, was reported missing yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon from the Oxford Road area of Dewsbury.
He is described as a white male, approximately 5ft7, of slim build, with short grey hair and stubble. He also wear glasses at times.
He was last seen yesterday morning around 11am in Dewsbury wearing a black Lee Cooper hooded jacket, black trousers and a black rucksack, as seen in the images.
He also had a bandage on his left hand and wrist and was carrying a crutch.
Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries to locate him.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Trevor or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately via the livechat function on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference 1031 of January 30, 2024.