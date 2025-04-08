West YorkshirePolice are appealing for witnesses or footage following the incident which happened at approximately 10.38am yesterday (Monday, April 7) on Huddersfield Road at the junction with The Clough.

An elderly cyclist has been left with “life-threatening” injuries after a road traffic collision in Mirfield.

It involved a black bicycle and a Ford Transit van which had a trailer attached to its rear.

The bicycle was being ridden towards Mirfield town centre when it was involved in a collision with the trailer, which was parked stationary at the time.

A police spokesperson said: “The 78-year-old man riding the bicycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are investigating this incident and would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250194603.