West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in which an elderly man was seriously injured in Batley.

The incident happened at about 2.30pm, on Tuesday, December 19, when the man was in collision with a silver Ford Fiesta which was reversing out of a parking bay at Aldi supermarket on Branch Road.

The man, in his 80s, was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, which were not believed to be life threatening.

Police confirmed that the driver assisted at the scene and spoke with officers.

The Roads Policing Unit would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any footage that may assist their enquiries.