Police appeal for witnesses after elderly man knocked down in supermarket car park in Batley
The incident happened at about 2.30pm, on Tuesday, December 19, when the man was in collision with a silver Ford Fiesta which was reversing out of a parking bay at Aldi supermarket on Branch Road.
The man, in his 80s, was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, which were not believed to be life threatening.
Police confirmed that the driver assisted at the scene and spoke with officers.
The Roads Policing Unit would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any footage that may assist their enquiries.
The team can be contacted on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting ‘Log 1512 of December 20.’