Chelsea Scales

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a woman from Dewsbury who was last seen over two weeks ago.

Chelsea Scales, 34, was reported missing on Thursday, but the current last confirmed sighting of her was in the Burley area of Leeds on Wednesday, 31 July.

She is described as a white woman, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length, straight ginger hair.

She is known to frequent areas in Halifax and Kirklees.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who has seen Chelsea since 31 July or who has any information about her movements or whereabouts since that time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 538 of 15 August.