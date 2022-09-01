Police appeal for help over missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Birkenshaw
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Birkenshaw.
By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:44 pm
Marley Woolery was last seen in Birkenshaw at about 3.15pm on 29 August, and is believed to be in Dewsbury.
He is around 5ft 5ins and believed to be wearing black joggers, a black t-shirt, a black body warmer and grey Nike trainers.
Enquiries are underway to locate him as there are concerns for his welfare.
Anyone who can help can call 101 – log reference 2057 of 29 August.