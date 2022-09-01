Police appeal for help over missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Birkenshaw

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marley Woolery

Marley Woolery was last seen in Birkenshaw at about 3.15pm on 29 August, and is believed to be in Dewsbury.

He is around 5ft 5ins and believed to be wearing black joggers, a black t-shirt, a black body warmer and grey Nike trainers.

Enquiries are underway to locate him as there are concerns for his welfare.