Platinum Jubilee party plan on Liversedge streets has brought neighbours together

Cornmill Avenue and Cornmill Drive will be hosting the event on Saturday, June 4, from 2pm, with around 140 residents involved in the celebrations.

The street party has been organised by all the residents, with a community spirit at the heart of the event.

The street party will involve music, children’s face painting, games, a bring your own picnic and Jubilee cakes which have been donated by Morrisons - which has all been organised by the residents.

Maxine Dunn, a resident of Cornmill Avenue and one of the organisers, said: “Back in March we put a notice through to the local neighbours to get an idea of who would be interested in the street party.

“Straight away a lot of people said that they were interested, unless they're working or on holiday.

“For the last few weeks, we have been holding meetings at my house on a Thursday night to organise the event.

“We have all contributed either £10 per house or £5 per single person household.

“This money will then go towards the cost of the bunting, flags, table decorations, children’s face painting, games, crayons, chalk, balloons and much more.

“It's a big community event which everyone is involved in - we are really looking forward to it.

“I have lived in this area for a long time but I have always only really nodded at my neighbours.

“But I now actually know them all and we all know each other really well, which is lovely.

“This event will have a lasting impact, not just on the day, because it's really brought the community together.

“I have grandsons too and it is really important for them to understand who the Queen is and this will be something that they will remember forever.

“The Queen is such a wonderful woman and she has been fantastic for the country.

“A massive thank you to the whole neighbourhood - it is lovely that we have got such a nice community.”