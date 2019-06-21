Plans to demolish £30K home to make way for new homes likened to HS2

Plans to demolish a £300,000 home to make way for a 54 home estate have been likened to HS2.

Developers want to knock down the four bed family property on Kingsmead in Ossett to create an access road to the new houses, which would be located in Dewsbury.

The proposal has been met with 67 objections, with people living in the area concerned about the impact extra traffic will have on a residential area described as ‘quiet’.

Councillor Nick Farmer, who spoke against the idea at a planning committee on Thursday morning, said the scheme was “another version of HS2 coming straight through Wakefield”, in reference to the way private property has been bought to create the access route.

Kirklees Council will have the final say on the plans, but Wakefield has been given the chance to endorse or condemn the application, and can appeal any decision Kirklees makes that it disagrees with.

Coun Farmer said: “The developer doesn’t care how this will affect people, as long as it gets profit.

“This will cause anxiety and stress for residents for years to come.

“There is absolutely no reason for Wakefield Council to pass this. It’s their (Kirklees’) development. Let them take the silver and leave the residents of Kingsmead and Wakefield in peace.”

The applicants did not attend the meeting to make a case, which Coun Farmer said was “disgraceful”.

Other local councillors have called for the developers to find another access route on the other side of the Kirklees boundary, most likely in Dewsbury.

Plans to widen the Kingsmead road to accommodate extra vehicles have also prompted safety concerns. The planning committee voted to defer the matter to its next meeting to get more information and the issue will next be aired at Kirklees Council’s planning committee in July.

Coun Jacquie Williams said she was “not comfortable” with the proposals.

She said: “I don’t care what the policies and rules say. Our residents will be put in an unsafe position for something Wakefield Council will not receive a penny in council tax for.”