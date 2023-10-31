Plans to close rail ticket offices in Wakefield, Dewsbury and Calderdale scrapped

Plans to close rail ticket offices in England, including Wakefield Westgate, Dewsbury Train Station and Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden stations, have been scrapped.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the government had asked train operators to withdraw their proposals.

Rail firms were accused of discriminating against disabled and vulnerable people and making “redundancies by stealth” during a debate.

Under the proposals, some ticket kiosks would have remained in large stations, but elsewhere staff will be on concourses to sell tickets, offer travel advice and help people with accessibility.

Rail operators had argued only 12 per cent of tickets are now bought at station kiosks.

West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, welcome the news.

She said: “Today is a victory for rail passengers across the country.

“I’m glad the government have listened to mayors and the public, calling a U-turn on plans to shut down ticket offices.

“If we want our railways to be accessible and safe for everyone, station staff are essential.”

Rail union TSSA has said it is delighted that the government has admitted defeat over plans to close almost all railways ticket offices across England.

TSSA – the union representing rail ticket office workers for over 125 years – has been at the forefront of a sustained campaign to ‘Save Ticket Offices’.

The union's campaign has resulted in the widespread condemnation of the proposals by passengers and disability, women’s and pensioner groups, drawing 750,000 responses – the largest ever for a public consultation.

TSSA General Secretary, Maryam Eslamdoust, said: “Our union has fought tooth and nail for many months to stop what would have been a catastrophe for our railways.

“We are delighted that the government has admitted defeat and scrapped these wrongheaded plans. It shows the power of our union and of the great British public in making sure these planned closures have now reached the end of the line.

“Though the Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, has acted today frankly none of this need have happened. We have been saying from the outset that railway ticket offices and station staff are a vital and loved public service. They should never have been under attack in the first place.