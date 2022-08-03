Plans move forward for the new £5million Heckmondwike Bus Station

Following the initial consultation, Kirklees Council is progressing with parts of the proposals for the new £5million Heckmondwike Bus Station which received public support.

The Heckmondwike Bus Station scheme, which has been developed by the council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, aims to make bus travel more accessible, provide new facilities and increase capacity for future bus use.

After taking into account feedback on the plans, the following aspects of the proposals will now move forward:

An artist's impression how the new Bus Station could look.

- Upgrading the current bus hub to a bus station, including a new station building with indoor waiting facilities, real-time travel information, and seating

- Increasing the bus stands from four to six and creating a new layover bay

- Increased outdoor cycle parking

- Additional landscaping, including a green roof and green wall

- Improved outdoor public areas, including seating and an entrance canopy

Based on the feedback received and further design and safety considerations, the council is also progressing two new proposals:

- New accessible toilets including a Changing Places facility

- Removal of two disabled and two short-stay parking bays to the north of the site for improved safety around moving buses

The council hopes to encourage healthier and more environmentally friendly methods of transport, to reduce reliance on cars, and so reduce congestion and improve air quality.

The council also aims to improve reliability on bus journeys, and improved accessibility and safety, while helping achieve Kirklees Council’s commitment to net-zero carbon by 2038.

Councillor Eric Firth, cabinet member for transport, said: “Heckmondwike is a great place, with a proud history and bright future with town revival work happening soon too.

“This is an exciting investment in Heckmondwike, and the project will boost the growth of the town centre and create a vibrant, innovative space that celebrates the improvement of transportation accessibility.

“We’re ambitious for Heckmondwike.

“Town centre rejuvenation, better transport links, it’s all coming along at a great pace, and I’m sure it won’t be long until we can all enjoy the massive changes that we’re seeing in our town to make Heckmondwike a better place for all.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “The scheme will provide better and easier routes to the town, with improved accessibility for all users.

“With the acceptance that everyone has a right to live in the community, to move around within it and access all its facilities, I am very pleased that the new bus hub will incorporate a new Changing Places facility.

“Proving this facility within the new bus hub will make such a dramatic difference to the lives of people who pass through the town centre who desperately need these facilities.”

Kirklees Council secured a total of more than £60million from the Transforming Cities Fund, which will be used to deliver an ambitious programme of transport improvements across the district.

The project’s application for planning permission has been submitted and public consultation will run until August 25.

Face-to-face events will take place on Friday, August 5, 10am until 2pm at Brighton Street Community Centre and on Thursday, August 11, 6pm until 8pm at Brighton Street Community Centre.