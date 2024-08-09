Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Modernisation of day care facilities in Heckmondwike are set to go ahead next Spring after receiving planning permission.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The existing buildings at Mill Dale and Crescent Dale, based on Nunroyd, Heckmondwike, will be repurposed and modernised to support up to 40 adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities and autism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The updated facilities will incorporate design features that will give maximum flexibility, be fully inclusive and promote independence. There will be immersive rooms to enable multi-sensory experiences and specialist assistive technology including an interactive Magic table.

A variety of small, medium and large rooms will also cater for different activities, while the landscaping will improve to include specialist disability and wheelchair swings. In addition, there will also be separate outdoor eating areas, raised beds and a potting shed for service users to develop their green fingers.

Modernisation of day care facilities at Mill Dale and Crescent Dale in Heckmondwike are set to go ahead next Spring after receiving planning permission.

Coun Beverley Addy, cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted that we can take the next steps in this key investment project. Now is the time to further improve facilities for our residents with learning and complex physical disabilities – both to support adults facing these difficulties now and for those children who will access support in the future, so they can be supported to live well, independently and achieve better outcomes.

“Three years ago, we upgraded respite facilities at Cherry Trees in Shepley, and this investment now will bring facilities in North Kirklees in line with those more modern and fit for purpose facilities in the south of the district.”

All proposed building changes will incorporate design and technology features that support neurodiversity and people with complex physical disabilities.

The building works will commence in Spring 2025 with the service set to move into the revamped facilities by Summer 2026.