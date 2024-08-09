Modernisation of day care facilities in Heckmondwike are set to go ahead next Spring after receiving planning permission.

Planning permission given to modernise facilities for adults with learning disabilities in Heckmondwike
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The existing buildings at Mill Dale and Crescent Dale, based on Nunroyd, Heckmondwike, will be repurposed and modernised to support up to 40 adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities and autism.
The updated facilities will incorporate design features that will give maximum flexibility, be fully inclusive and promote independence. There will be immersive rooms to enable multi-sensory experiences and specialist assistive technology including an interactive Magic table.
A variety of small, medium and large rooms will also cater for different activities, while the landscaping will improve to include specialist disability and wheelchair swings. In addition, there will also be separate outdoor eating areas, raised beds and a potting shed for service users to develop their green fingers.
Coun Beverley Addy, cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health, said:
“I’m delighted that we can take the next steps in this key investment project. Now is the time to further improve facilities for our residents with learning and complex physical disabilities – both to support adults facing these difficulties now and for those children who will access support in the future, so they can be supported to live well, independently and achieve better outcomes.
“Three years ago, we upgraded respite facilities at Cherry Trees in Shepley, and this investment now will bring facilities in North Kirklees in line with those more modern and fit for purpose facilities in the south of the district.”
All proposed building changes will incorporate design and technology features that support neurodiversity and people with complex physical disabilities.
The building works will commence in Spring 2025 with the service set to move into the revamped facilities by Summer 2026.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.