BREAKING
Picture Special: Take a walk down memory lane and step back inside the Batley Variety Club

We're turning back the clock and stepping back inside Batley's most iconic music venue.

By Jessica Barton
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

Many stars graced the stage of the former Batley Variety Club during the 1960s and 70s including, Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Roy Orbison, Louis Armstong, Olivia Newton-John, Morecambe and Wise, Dusty Springfield and Ken Dodd.

To celebrate the stars of Batley Variety, here are 21 pictures that will take you back to the iconic venue on Bradford Road.

Building of the Batley Variety Club.

1. Memories of Batley Variety Club

Building of the Batley Variety Club. Photo: SUB

Building of the Batley Variety Club.

2. Memories of Batley Variety Club

Building of the Batley Variety Club. Photo: SUB

Building of the Batley Variety Club.

3. Memories of Batley Variety Club

Building of the Batley Variety Club. Photo: SUB

Owner James Corrigan pictured in the foyer of Batley Variety Club.

4. Memories of Batley Variety Club

Owner James Corrigan pictured in the foyer of Batley Variety Club. Photo: YPN

