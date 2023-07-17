Picture special: Smiles as first ever Dewsbury Pride event goes ahead
The people of Dewsbury came together at the weekend to celebrate the town’s first ever Pride event at the Leggers Inn, despite being targeted by vandals.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 17th Jul 2023, 18:30 BST
Marquees worth up to £4,000 were “slashed to pieces with knives” the night before the event was due to take place, with organisers describing it as “a hate crime.”
However, the community rallied round to ensure the event - which included live music performances, cabaret acts, drag bingo, DJ sets, fairground games, children’s entertainment, stalls and charity stands, as well as food and drink, and hosted by BBC Apprentice star Megan Hornby - still went ahead.
