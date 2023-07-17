The people of Dewsbury came together at the weekend to celebrate the town’s first ever Pride event at the Leggers Inn, despite being targeted by vandals.

Marquees worth up to £4,000 were “slashed to pieces with knives” the night before the event was due to take place, with organisers describing it as “a hate crime.”

However, the community rallied round to ensure the event - which included live music performances, cabaret acts, drag bingo, DJ sets, fairground games, children’s entertainment, stalls and charity stands, as well as food and drink, and hosted by BBC Apprentice star Megan Hornby - still went ahead.

Take a look at these fabulous photos, by Jim Fitton, from Dewsbury Pride 2023.

Dewsbury Pride at The Leggers Inn. From the left, Lynne Potter, Debi Poulter, Pauline Dawson and Claire Bates

Dewsbury Pride at The Leggers Inn. From the left, Kim Searle from Darn it Workshops, Harriet Piechura, 10, and Sophie Piechura, six.

Dewsbury Pride at The Leggers Inn. From the left, Glynn Williams, Stewart Middleton and Melissa Middleton.

Dewsbury Pride at The Leggers Inn. Marianne Matusz, left, and Tom Brennan, right, from Kirklees Council Year of Music team, with PCSO Myers, second from left, and sergeant Oates, second from right.

