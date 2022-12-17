Students from Stagecoach Mirfield stepped into the spotlight last weekend when they got the chance to perform a junior version of the hit show Grease.

The performance, which took place on Friday, December 9, at Cockburn School in Leeds, transported the audience to Rydell High for a night of high school drama, summer romance and fun-loving songs.

Mark Heslop, Principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts in Mirfield, Mark Heslop, said: “The children have been rehearsing this show weekly since September and have worked so very hard.

“Their performance was amazing and included pupils across a wide variety of ages who bonded so well as a team.

“The show was directed by Nicola Booth and included many of the show's favourite hit songs and dances”.

Stagecoach Mirfield was opened by Mark in April 2022 and operates from Mirfield Free Grammar on Kitson Hill Road, every Friday evening between 4.45pm and 8.00pm.

It's here that students work with Stagecoach teaching professionals to learn skills in musical theatre.

Mark added: “At Stagecoach we are not only teaching pupils to sing, dance and act but helping them develop their creative courage.

“Our programme is built around the Stagecoach Educational Framework which includes teaching valuable life skills for students to use both on and off stage.”

Stagecoach Performing Arts Mirfield is part of the biggest network of extra-curricular performing arts schools in the UK, with classes divided across Early Stages (ages 4-6) and Main Stages (ages 6-15) covering singing, dancing and acting.

For more information about Stagecoach Mirfield, visit http://www.stagecoach.co.uk/Mirfield or call Mark Heslop on 07497 278487.

1. Nine fantastic pictures from Stagecoach Mirfield's rendition of Grease The production transported the audience to Rydell High for one night only. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2. Nine fantastic pictures from Stagecoach Mirfield's rendition of Grease The production included hits such as 'Summer Loving' and 'Greased Lightnin'. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3. Nine fantastic pictures from Stagecoach Mirfield's rendition of Grease The performance took place at Cockburn School in Leeds. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4. Nine fantastic pictures from Stagecoach Mirfield's rendition of Grease The students have been rehearsing weekly since September in preparation for the big night. Photo: SUB Photo Sales