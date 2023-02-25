This month we showcase eight brilliant images taken by two new members of the Dewsbury Photographic Group.

As they search for even more talented photographers, the Dewsbury Photographic Group have shared eight images taken by a father and daughter duo Eddie and Kate Messenger, who are two of the groups newest members.

A spokesperson from the group said: “The group is always looking for new members to join, and at the beginning of the new season in September 2022 two new people joined us.

“The father and daughter have both started in the entry level section and both have already won either a trophy or a certificate of merit. These images from them just show what everyone can achieve by joining a camera club.

“When the judge made comments on the night of judging he commended them both on taking some excellent images at the entry level stage, the judge said that he could see both members quickly climbing the ladder and taking on the advanced members of the group.

“If you can take images like these, then why not come and join us. You can come for two meetings free of charge to see what we have to offer.”

Established in 1901, the Dewsbury Photographic Group is a group of individuals with an interest in photography, with a desire to improve their skills, learning through hands-on activities and from each other, and from listening to, and questioning, visiting guest speakers.

The group meets every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall’s council room on the second floor.

To see more images taken by the groups members, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/Member-Galleries

1 . Dewsbury Photographic Group The Group have shared eight images taken by two of its newest members. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2 . The Dewsbury Photographic Group Grey Squirrel by Kate Messenger. Photo: Kate Messenger Photo Sales

3 . The Dewsbury Photographic Group Howarth Steam Train by Kate Messenger. Photo: Kate Messenger Photo Sales

4 . The Dewsbury Photographic Group End of the Pier by Kate Messenger. Photo: Kate Messenger Photo Sales