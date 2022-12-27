2023 marks a successful year for the photography group, with the new season bringing even more awards, trophies and certificates.

However, as the group goes into the New Year they wish to welcome more lady members to their weekly meetings. So, if you're looking for a new hobby in 2023, this may be the perfect opportunity for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the group said: “The ladies are still outnumbered by the male members but they still give the men a run for their money, as can be seen with this set of images.

Grey Squirrel Scratching by Ann Blair.

“The group currently has six lady members which includes one in the entry level section, we are always looking to increase that number.

“In the past we used to have an internal battle between the men and the ladies and there was always a surprise for the men when they lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, if there are any ladies out there who are interested in photography we would love to see you, don’t forget you can come and see what we do for a couple of meetings free of charge.

“Then you may like to join us and see what our programme includes - there is something for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mexican Sunflower by Melissa J Harvey.

Established in 1901, the Dewsbury Photographic Group is a group of individuals with an interest in photography, with a desire to improve their skills, learning through hands-on activities and from each other, and from listening to, and questioning, visiting guest speakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group meets every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall’s council room on the second floor.

To find out more about Dewsbury Photographic Group, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brams Stoker by Sally Mastronardi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay, by Melissa J Harvey.

Deer at Studely Royal by Samantha Eva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Banqueting Hall, Gibside, Co Durham, by Ann Blair.

SteamPunk gentleman by Samantha Eva.

Advertisement Hide Ad