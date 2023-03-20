News you can trust since 1858
Eight pictures from the Dewsbury Photographic Group.

Picture special: Eight amazing images from the Dewsbury Photographic Group

This month we showcase eight outstanding images from members of the Dewsbury Photographic Group, taken for their latest competitions.

By Jessica Barton
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT

A spokesperson from the Dewsbury Photographic Group said: “The group has a varied program with lots of different subjects to photograph and for members to enter into the relevant competition.

“These images are from one of our set competitions where members have to submit four images from a set theme.

“These images are a few from this year's theme of shadows, a favourite ornament, books and tall buildings. This competition had over 60 images and prints submitted which were then judged by an external judge and some of the submissions were awarded a certificate of merit or a Trophy.

“Check out our website below, and you too could have a gallery of your own favourite pictures for all your friends to enjoy.

“Our website currently has over 6000 hits a month in the various galleries which is quite an achievement.”

Established in 1901, the Dewsbury Photographic Group is a group of individuals with an interest in photography, with a desire to improve their skills, learning through hands-on activities and from each other, and from listening to, and questioning, visiting guest speakers.

For more information, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

Mediterranean Glass by Frank Lodge.

1. The Dewsbury Photographic Group

Mediterranean Glass by Frank Lodge. Photo: Frank Lodge

Christmas time by Rob Eva.

2. The Dewsbury Photographic Group

Christmas time by Rob Eva. Photo: Rob Eva

Liver Building by Debbie Clough.

3. The Dewsbury Photographic Group

Liver Building by Debbie Clough. Photo: Debbie Clough

Book shapes by Doug Robertson.

4. The Dewsbury Photographic Group

Book shapes by Doug Robertson. Photo: Doug Robertson

