This month we showcase eight outstanding images from members of the Dewsbury Photographic Group, taken for their latest competitions.

A spokesperson from the Dewsbury Photographic Group said: “The group has a varied program with lots of different subjects to photograph and for members to enter into the relevant competition.

“These images are from one of our set competitions where members have to submit four images from a set theme.

“These images are a few from this year's theme of shadows, a favourite ornament, books and tall buildings. This competition had over 60 images and prints submitted which were then judged by an external judge and some of the submissions were awarded a certificate of merit or a Trophy.

“Check out our website below, and you too could have a gallery of your own favourite pictures for all your friends to enjoy.

“Our website currently has over 6000 hits a month in the various galleries which is quite an achievement.”

Established in 1901, the Dewsbury Photographic Group is a group of individuals with an interest in photography, with a desire to improve their skills, learning through hands-on activities and from each other, and from listening to, and questioning, visiting guest speakers.

For more information, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

1 . The Dewsbury Photographic Group Mediterranean Glass by Frank Lodge. Photo: Frank Lodge Photo Sales

2 . The Dewsbury Photographic Group Christmas time by Rob Eva. Photo: Rob Eva Photo Sales

3 . The Dewsbury Photographic Group Liver Building by Debbie Clough. Photo: Debbie Clough Photo Sales

4 . The Dewsbury Photographic Group Book shapes by Doug Robertson. Photo: Doug Robertson Photo Sales