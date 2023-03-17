Red Nose Day is back again - to celebrate we have taken a look back at photographs of past Comic Relief fundraisers in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.
Do you recognise anyone in these fun pictures from 2003 to 2013?
Are you holding a Red Nose Day fundraiser today? If so we would love to see your pictures. Email them to [email protected]
1. Red Nose Day 2003
Friends from TGI Friday visiting as many restaurants as possible to raise money for Red Nose Day. Photo: DIANE ALLEN
2. Red Nose Day 2003
Pupils at St. Peter's Junior School, Birstall. Kieran Cockroft (9), Robyn Haynes (5), Corey Hall (10) and back: Rebecca Watson (11). Photo: Keith Lawson
3. Red Nose Day 2003
Pupils at St. Peter's Junior School, Birstall. Rebecca Watson (11), Kieran Cockroft (9), Corey Hall (10) and Robyn Haynes (5). Photo: Keith Lawson
4. Red Nose Day 2005
Ellie Batty, Jodie Ramsden and Billy Wells helped raise funds for Red Nose Day at Battyeford School. Photo: john chambers