Roberttown School pupils dressing up for Red Nose Day. Mia Brown, Isabelle Parkin-Rhodes, Kiah Green, Will Clerehugh, Flora Barker-Hill and Ellie Fowler.
Picture special: 17 pictures of Red Nose Day fun in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen from 2003 to 2013

Red Nose Day is back again - to celebrate we have taken a look back at photographs of past Comic Relief fundraisers in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

By Jessica Barton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Do you recognise anyone in these fun pictures from 2003 to 2013?

Are you holding a Red Nose Day fundraiser today? If so we would love to see your pictures. Email them to [email protected]

Friends from TGI Friday visiting as many restaurants as possible to raise money for Red Nose Day.

1. Red Nose Day 2003

Friends from TGI Friday visiting as many restaurants as possible to raise money for Red Nose Day. Photo: DIANE ALLEN

Pupils at St. Peter's Junior School, Birstall. Kieran Cockroft (9), Robyn Haynes (5), Corey Hall (10) and back: Rebecca Watson (11).

2. Red Nose Day 2003

Pupils at St. Peter's Junior School, Birstall. Kieran Cockroft (9), Robyn Haynes (5), Corey Hall (10) and back: Rebecca Watson (11). Photo: Keith Lawson

Pupils at St. Peter's Junior School, Birstall. Rebecca Watson (11), Kieran Cockroft (9), Corey Hall (10) and Robyn Haynes (5).

3. Red Nose Day 2003

Pupils at St. Peter's Junior School, Birstall. Rebecca Watson (11), Kieran Cockroft (9), Corey Hall (10) and Robyn Haynes (5). Photo: Keith Lawson

Ellie Batty, Jodie Ramsden and Billy Wells helped raise funds for Red Nose Day at Battyeford School.

4. Red Nose Day 2005

Ellie Batty, Jodie Ramsden and Billy Wells helped raise funds for Red Nose Day at Battyeford School. Photo: john chambers

