Boothroyd Primary School Y1 pupils Nabeel Raza and Summan Mahmood who took part in the egg decorating and Easter bonnet in 2007.Boothroyd Primary School Y1 pupils Nabeel Raza and Summan Mahmood who took part in the egg decorating and Easter bonnet in 2007.
Boothroyd Primary School Y1 pupils Nabeel Raza and Summan Mahmood who took part in the egg decorating and Easter bonnet in 2007.

Picture special: 16 flashback photos of Easter events in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen - do you recognise anyone?

These amazing photos turn back the clock to Easter celebrations in North Kirklees during the early 2000s.

By Jessica Barton
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

From egg hunts to bonnet competitions, here are 16 retro photos to look back at this Easter Sunday.

Do you recognise anyone?

Pupils at Batley Parish School with plates they decorated for Easter in 2003.

1. Retro Easter pictures

Pupils at Batley Parish School with plates they decorated for Easter in 2003. Photo: JOHN CHAMBERS

Rebecca Killey sneaks a taste of her Easter garden cake, during activites at Batley Parish School in 2004.

2. Retro Easter pictures

Rebecca Killey sneaks a taste of her Easter garden cake, during activites at Batley Parish School in 2004. Photo: DIANE ALLEN

Sisters Francesca(4) and Paola(10) Cavallaro working on Easter Egg designs at the Batley Sports Centre Playscheme in 2005.

3. Retro Easter pictures

Sisters Francesca(4) and Paola(10) Cavallaro working on Easter Egg designs at the Batley Sports Centre Playscheme in 2005. Photo: JOHN CHAMBERS

Howard Sharpe, service delivery manager of Adecco in Batley, presents the company's collected Easter eggs to Phil Clarke and Janet Hirst from the Westfield at Mirfield and Natalie Wood from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary's children's ward in 2005.

4. Retro Easter pictures

Howard Sharpe, service delivery manager of Adecco in Batley, presents the company's collected Easter eggs to Phil Clarke and Janet Hirst from the Westfield at Mirfield and Natalie Wood from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary's children's ward in 2005. Photo: SUB

