These amazing photos turn back the clock to Easter celebrations in North Kirklees during the early 2000s.
From egg hunts to bonnet competitions, here are 16 retro photos to look back at this Easter Sunday.
Pupils at Batley Parish School with plates they decorated for Easter in 2003. Photo: JOHN CHAMBERS
Rebecca Killey sneaks a taste of her Easter garden cake, during activites at Batley Parish School in 2004. Photo: DIANE ALLEN
Sisters Francesca(4) and Paola(10) Cavallaro working on Easter Egg designs at the Batley Sports Centre Playscheme in 2005. Photo: JOHN CHAMBERS
Howard Sharpe, service delivery manager of Adecco in Batley, presents the company's collected Easter eggs to Phil Clarke and Janet Hirst from the Westfield at Mirfield and Natalie Wood from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary's children's ward in 2005. Photo: SUB