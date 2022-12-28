Picture special: 11 pictures from the Spen Valley Air Cadets annual presentation night
The Spen Valley Air Cadets received prestigious accolades earlier this month at their annual presentation night.
The 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron hosted their annual ceremony at the Batley & Birstall RAFA Club on Cambridge Street on Monday, December 19, which involved the recognition of some great achievements in 2022.
Flight Lieutenant Kellyann Martin, commanding officer of 2490 Squadron, said: “Congratulations to all cadets who received awards, badges, certificates, trophies and a promotion!
“Some well deserved achievements in 2022 from a great bunch of young people.
“The Squadron looks forward to helping the cadets gain more achievements in 2023!”
The 2022 trophy winners included:
Best Attendance 2022 - Cpl Sedlacek Best Uniform 2022 - Cdt Hathaway Best Sportsperson 2022 - Cpl Smith Best Participator 2022 - Cpl Chapman Best Newcomer 2022 - Cdt Barker Best Cadet 2022 - Sgt Fox
Here are 11 pictures from the annual presentation night - do you recognise anyone?