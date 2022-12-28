The Spen Valley Air Cadets received prestigious accolades earlier this month at their annual presentation night.

The 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron hosted their annual ceremony at the Batley & Birstall RAFA Club on Cambridge Street on Monday, December 19, which involved the recognition of some great achievements in 2022.

Flight Lieutenant Kellyann Martin, commanding officer of 2490 Squadron, said: “Congratulations to all cadets who received awards, badges, certificates, trophies and a promotion!

“Some well deserved achievements in 2022 from a great bunch of young people.

“The Squadron looks forward to helping the cadets gain more achievements in 2023!”

The 2022 trophy winners included:

Best Attendance 2022 - Cpl Sedlacek Best Uniform 2022 - Cdt Hathaway Best Sportsperson 2022 - Cpl Smith Best Participator 2022 - Cpl Chapman Best Newcomer 2022 - Cdt Barker Best Cadet 2022 - Sgt Fox

Here are 11 pictures from the annual presentation night - do you recognise anyone?

