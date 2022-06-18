Picture focus: Unseen images from members of Dewsbury Photographic Group

There are numerous subject types to enter, so all members will be trying to take that winning image.

A spokesperson said: "When the group meetings start we will have all the judges in place and ready for them to give their comments on what the members have submitted.

"Here are some images that the judges never saw but they do show what the individual members are capable of taking.

"These images, along with about another one hundred, were viewed at the last meeting. No doubt some will make their way into some of the new competitions.

"As always, we welcome any new members with open arms and all existing members will guide any new member if they require any assistance.

"We can be contacted by email: [email protected]"

For more information about the group, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

1. Red Squirrel Photo by Paul Harrison Photo Sales

2. Prior Park Bridge Photo by Ian Shaw Photo Sales

3. Lapwing Photo by Doug Robertson Photo Sales

4. The Piece Hall, Halifax Photo by Paul Carter Photo Sales