Over 70 people gathered at the minster to remember the “real end” of the Second World War and the “Forgotten Army” made up of thousands of Armed Forces personnel who were still involved in fighting in the Far East despite VE Day marking the end of the war in Europe three months prior.

The service included three moving accounts from people who remembered what VJ Day was like for them. One was from a Sikh soldier serving in Burma, another was from a Japanese prisoner of war, and a final recollection was provided from someone who returned home from the war who had to process the changes in his family, and himself, since he had gone off to war.

Reverend Caroline Greenwood said: “The service reflected on the importance of faith amid the desolation that was the lived experience of the army and prisoners of war in Burma.

“Many endured the infamous conditions of the Burma Railway, facing disease, malnutrition, and despair. Faith - perhaps in God, in loved ones, even in something holy beyond sight - was their lifeline.

“Faith has also been important for people to process the things that happened to them or that they were required to do during the war that may not have aligned with who they saw themselves as being.

“I’ve been very struck, since moving to Dewsbury, by the diligence with which the British Legion and the community here faithfully remember these milestones in the war as well as Remembrance Sunday, and ensure that future generations understand what these times of remembering are all about.

“It has been a very moving privilege to be part of marking VJ80 this year.”

VJ Day marks the anniversary of Japan announcing its surrender to the Allied forces, which took place on August 15, 1945, and the end of World War II – 80 years ago last Friday.

365,000 British service personnel were in East Asia at the war’s end, along with over one and a half million troops from the Commonwealth.

Of those serving from the UK, around 30,000 sadly lost their lives in the war against Japan, while 37,500 were held as prisoners of war, and thousands more were wounded.

Take a look at these photos, courtesy of Stuart Robertshaw, from Sunday’s special VJ Day service at Dewsbury Minster.

