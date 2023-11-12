Cadets from 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron had a busy October half-term.

The air cadets enjoyed a trip to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds as well as donning their scariest-best fancy dress costumes for a Halloween party.

A spokesperson for the squadron said: “There was good learning on the museum trip. The Corporals organised it, taking the cadets around the museum galleries safely and happily, without losing or breaking any cadets!

“Running a group trip for a group of youths is not as easy as you would think - a bit like herding cats!

“The local squadrons in Kirklees then gathered together for a Halloween party at Batley RAFA Club.

“There were some great costumes, a prize raffle and some awesome singing and dancing by the cadets. A good time was had by all.”

Here are 10 photos from both events.

1 . 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron Air Cadets The cadets enjoyed a trip to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2 . 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron Air Cadets The cadets enjoying their trip to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3 . 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron Air Cadets The air cadets enjoying a trip to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4 . 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron Air Cadets The air cadets enjoyed a trip to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds Photo: SUB Photo Sales