News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Air cadets from 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron enjoyed a busy October half-termAir cadets from 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron enjoyed a busy October half-term
Air cadets from 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron enjoyed a busy October half-term

PHOTOS: Spen Valley Air Cadets enjoy Royal Armouries visit and Halloween party

Cadets from 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron had a busy October half-term.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 12th Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT

The air cadets enjoyed a trip to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds as well as donning their scariest-best fancy dress costumes for a Halloween party.

A spokesperson for the squadron said: “There was good learning on the museum trip. The Corporals organised it, taking the cadets around the museum galleries safely and happily, without losing or breaking any cadets!

“Running a group trip for a group of youths is not as easy as you would think - a bit like herding cats!

“The local squadrons in Kirklees then gathered together for a Halloween party at Batley RAFA Club.

“There were some great costumes, a prize raffle and some awesome singing and dancing by the cadets. A good time was had by all.”

Here are 10 photos from both events.

The cadets enjoyed a trip to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds

1. 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron Air Cadets

The cadets enjoyed a trip to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
The cadets enjoying their trip to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds

2. 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron Air Cadets

The cadets enjoying their trip to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
The air cadets enjoying a trip to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds

3. 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron Air Cadets

The air cadets enjoying a trip to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
The air cadets enjoyed a trip to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds

4. 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron Air Cadets

The air cadets enjoyed a trip to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsKirklees