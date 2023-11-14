News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
The Air Cadets of 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron were very busy over Remembrance weekend.The Air Cadets of 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron were very busy over Remembrance weekend.
The Air Cadets of 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron were very busy over Remembrance weekend.

PHOTOS: Spen Valley Air Cadets do 'smashing job' over Remembrance weekend

It may have rained on their parade, but the Air Cadets of 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron still did a ‘smashing job’ over Remembrance weekend.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 14th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

The youngsters braved the weather conditions as they paid their respects to those who have died in military conflicts at a number of parades, services and events in North Kirklees, as well as selling poppies for the Royal British Legion.

A spokesperson for the Squadron said:

“It’s difficult to march when it’s cold and wet, the band’s playing musical tunes which don't match your step, there’s thousands of people watching and filming on their phones - it’s quite intimidating. And that’s just how the Commanding Officer feels!

“Now imagine you’re a 12-year-old who’s been in the RAF Air Cadets just eight weeks, you've only just learnt to march and this is your first Remembrance Parade!

“They all did very well, bless them, and they all did a smashing job to honour our fallen servicemen.”

Here are some photos from the Air Cadets of 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron’s Remembrance weekend events, which included a parade and a Festival of Remembrance.

The youngsters braved the weather conditions as they paid their respects to those who have died in military conflicts at a number of parades, services and events in North Kirklees

1. 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron

The youngsters braved the weather conditions as they paid their respects to those who have died in military conflicts at a number of parades, services and events in North Kirklees Photo: 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron

Photo Sales
The cadets paid their respects to those who have died in military conflicts at a number of parades, services and events in North Kirklees.

2. 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron

The cadets paid their respects to those who have died in military conflicts at a number of parades, services and events in North Kirklees. Photo: 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron

Photo Sales
The cadets helped the Royal British Legion by selling poppies.

3. 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron

The cadets helped the Royal British Legion by selling poppies. Photo: 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron

Photo Sales
The youngsters braved the weather conditions as they paid their respects to those who have died in military conflicts.

4. 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron

The youngsters braved the weather conditions as they paid their respects to those who have died in military conflicts. Photo: 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Air cadetsSquadronRoyal British LegionNorth KirkleesRAF