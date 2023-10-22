The Mayor of Kirklees visited Dewsbury Minster earlier this month to take part in a handbells practice session.

Coun Cahal Burke, who had previously opened Kirklees Heritage Open Week at the Minster in September, joined the handbell ringers on Friday, October 13, and helped to ring out Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be?.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We really enjoyed having the company of Coun Cahal Burke at our practice. He soon got to grips with the handbell technique and joined in with the band.”

When he attended the Monster last month, he was shown the historic handbells and was informed about our restoration of two octaves of those bells. He then enjoyed hearing three pieces of music played on the bells, performed by The Dewsbury Handbell Ringers band.

Here are some photos of the Mayor of Kirklees’ visit to Dewsbury Minster to take part in a handbells practice session.

1 . Handbells Practice The Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Cahal Burke, visited Dewsbury Minster on Friday, October 13, to take part in a handbells practice session. Photo: Derek C Johnstone Photo Sales

2 . Handbells Practice Coun Cahal Burke had previously opened Kirklees Heritage Open Week at the Minster in September Photo: Derek C Johnstone Photo Sales

3 . Handbells Practice The Mayor helped to ring out Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be? Photo: Derek C Johnstone Photo Sales

4 . Handbells Practice “We really enjoyed having the company of Coun Cahal Burke at our practice,” a spokesperson said. Photo: Derek C Johnstone Photo Sales