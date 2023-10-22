News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
The Mayor of Kirklees visited Dewsbury Minster earlier this month to take part in a handbells practice session.The Mayor of Kirklees visited Dewsbury Minster earlier this month to take part in a handbells practice session.
The Mayor of Kirklees visited Dewsbury Minster earlier this month to take part in a handbells practice session.

PHOTOS: Mayor of Kirklees gets to grips with Dewsbury Minster’s handbells

The Mayor of Kirklees visited Dewsbury Minster earlier this month to take part in a handbells practice session.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST

Coun Cahal Burke, who had previously opened Kirklees Heritage Open Week at the Minster in September, joined the handbell ringers on Friday, October 13, and helped to ring out Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be?.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We really enjoyed having the company of Coun Cahal Burke at our practice. He soon got to grips with the handbell technique and joined in with the band.”

When he attended the Monster last month, he was shown the historic handbells and was informed about our restoration of two octaves of those bells. He then enjoyed hearing three pieces of music played on the bells, performed by The Dewsbury Handbell Ringers band.

Here are some photos of the Mayor of Kirklees’ visit to Dewsbury Minster to take part in a handbells practice session.

The Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Cahal Burke, visited Dewsbury Minster on Friday, October 13, to take part in a handbells practice session.

1. Handbells Practice

The Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Cahal Burke, visited Dewsbury Minster on Friday, October 13, to take part in a handbells practice session. Photo: Derek C Johnstone

Photo Sales
Coun Cahal Burke had previously opened Kirklees Heritage Open Week at the Minster in September

2. Handbells Practice

Coun Cahal Burke had previously opened Kirklees Heritage Open Week at the Minster in September Photo: Derek C Johnstone

Photo Sales
The Mayor helped to ring out Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be?

3. Handbells Practice

The Mayor helped to ring out Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be? Photo: Derek C Johnstone

Photo Sales
“We really enjoyed having the company of Coun Cahal Burke at our practice,” a spokesperson said.

4. Handbells Practice

“We really enjoyed having the company of Coun Cahal Burke at our practice,” a spokesperson said. Photo: Derek C Johnstone

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MayorKirkleesMinster