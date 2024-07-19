Crowds flocked to Oakwell Hall for Livefields 2024 last weekend.Crowds flocked to Oakwell Hall for Livefields 2024 last weekend.
Photos: Livefields 2024 ‘a roaring success’ - and 5,000 sell-out is hoped for next year

By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
Take a look at these great photos from the Livefields 2024 music festival.

Held over three days last weekend, from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14, crowds flocked to Oakwell Hall Country Park to see some of the UK’s top tribute acts including Don’t Stop Queen Now, Fore Fighters and Kazabian, as well as 90s dance legends N-Trance, Cappella and Ultrabeat.

Music lovers were also treated to some of the hottest local acts such as Mirfield indie rockers The Slates and The Good Citizens, from Bradford, and talented musician Amii Sax.

Organiser Dave Scriven told the Reporter Series: “It was absolutely brilliant and the best yet. The weather wasn’t great but it didn’t make a difference. Everyone loved it and we got loads of positive feedback.

“The bands loved it. Even the professional bands thought it was a brilliant festival. It was really, really good. It was a roaring success.

“We had a stag do from London. Even though they came such a long way, they want to come back next year because it was so good.

Tickets are already selling well for next year. It’s a good start for next year. We are hoping for a 5,000 sell out.”

