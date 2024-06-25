Coinciding with Refugee Week, the Dear Sunflowers parade, which took place in the town centre in glorious sunshine, was a celebration of the life and work of folk artist Maria Prymachenko (1908-1997), whose colourful paintings have become a symbol of hope and peace for Ukraine.

Shoppers and passers by joined in with the parade, which was headed up by a giant puppet dove of peace. The procession also included sunflowers and Maria Prymachenko-inspired artworks, while samba band Valley Beats provided loud celebratory percussion to get people dancing.

There was also an indoor performance telling Maria’s story in mask, music and dance, at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Alla Kundalani, a Ukrainian living in Huddersfield, who has been involved with her family in singing and creative craft workshops throughout the project said:

“I was amazed at how people from different countries speaking different languages can enjoy time together.

“How we all co-operated in a creative process working towards a common goal. The results were just incredible - everyone involved showed their talents.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of this project.”

The project - a collaboration between creative arts charity 6 Million+, Balbir Singh Dance Company and the British Ukrainian Friendship Association, and has been funded by One Community, the Brelms Trust, Holmfirth Arts Festival and Kirklees Council, as well as by individual donors through the crowdfunding platform Spacehive - promotes international friendship and solidarity, bringing together refugees from 13 countries, local volunteers and Ukrainians that have been welcomed to the UK.

Project leader, Adam Strickson, said: “It was such a delight to be in sunny Dewsbury town centre on Saturday with our music and our giant puppets. It was wonderful to see how warmly our parade for Refugee Week celebrating Ukrainian culture was received.

“It has been such a privilege to work with local people and refugees from 13 countries to tell the story of this much loved Ukrainian artist. Her colourful paintings represent a hope for peace in whatever struggles and challenges we are facing.

“As Jo Cox says, ‘We have more in common than that which divides us’, and as we sing in our ‘Dear Sunflowers’ show, ‘Together we are one’”.

Take a look at these photos from Dewsbury’s Dear Sunflowers parade and performance.

