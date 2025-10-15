Hundreds of worshippers flocked to Batley last week for the town’s annual Torchlight Procession.

The event, which first took place in 1951, saw people from across the Diocese of Leeds walk from St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy, on Upton Street, to the nearby St Mary’s Church on Monday, October 6.

The Bishop of Leeds, Rev Marcus Stock, led the procession, while the statue of Our Lady was carried by sixth form students at St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy in Dewsbury.

Fr Eamonn Hegarty, Parish Priest of St Mary and St Patrick’s Parish, said:

“This is always a big undertaking for the parish as it is a unique event in the calendar of the Diocese of Leeds.

“As the Parish Priest I am immensely grateful to the parishioners who are so generous with their time in helping to get the Procession arranged. It would not happen without their help.

“Well over 350 people packed St Mary’s school’s grounds and the Church of St Mary of the Angels. There really was a great mix of younger and older members of our Leeds Diocesan Catholic community. There were parishioners from across the Diocese, along with many children from our Catholic schools, plus a large contingent of students from the University of Leeds who came to join us.

“We were also greatly blessed by a group of our Diocese of Leeds Music staff who led the singing. They were a true blessing for us as their voices set the scene for the celebration ahead. We are always very grateful for their presence.

“The scripture reading was read by Deacon John followed by a very thought provoking and inspiring sermon from Fr Joshua Hilton. Bishop Marcus then led us forward as we prayed the Rosary and processed from the St Mary’s School to St Mary’s Church.

“This is always a very moving part of the evening - seeing Our Lady’s statue at the head of the Procession followed by our Bishop, the clergy, and God’s faithful people united in prayer as we process to church for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

“There was a beautiful, prayerful silence as Bishop Marcus once again led us in prayer before the Blessed Sacrament. It really is a very special moment to see God’s faithful people kneeling in silent prayer before Our Lord.”

After the procession and service, the congregation then went to St Mary’s Social Club for pie, peas and hot-dogs.

Fr Eamonn added: “It was a beautiful evening and one that I always look forward to. It is a proud moment for any parish priest to welcome his Bishop, fellow priests and God’s faithful people into his parish church.

“The Batley Torchlight Procession began in 1951 with Fr Lawrence Gallen - please God this special tradition in our Diocese will continue for many years to come!”

Take a look at these photos - by Patrick Sice - of this year’s Batley Torchlight Procession.

