The church, in Eastthorpe, on Newgate, first opened its doors on November 1, 1881, and has been a cornerstone of spiritual life in Mirfield ever since.

However, it was announced last month that it would close after holding its last ever service, led by Bishop Smitha Prasadam, the Area Bishop of Huddersfield, on Sunday, September 8.

The service was part of a series of events over the weekend to honour the church’s legacy and to allow the community to reflect on its rich history.

On Saturday, our photographer, Bruce Fitzgerald, visited the church as it hosted a special heritage exhibition showcasing its history, including photographs, documents and artefacts that chronicle its 143 years of service.

Later in the evening, a packed church enjoyed a ‘Last Night at St. Paul’s’ Proms concert, which included performances by the Lindley Band and opera singer Nicola Mills.

Bishop Smitha Prasadam then led the church’s final ever service on Sunday.

Mirfield Team Parish said on Facebook:

“Although deeply bittersweet, it was with a sense of celebration for all that has been that the community of Mirfield turned out for the final service of worship at St. Paul’s Church.

“It was a beautiful occasion and a fitting commemoration of the life and work of the worshipping community there over the last 143 years.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to Bishop Smitha for leading us, to all those who came and made it such a special occasion, and to all who have worked so hard to prepare the service and help on the day.

“God bless you all.”

Take a look at these photos from the special heritage exhibition at St Paul’s Church.

The historic 143-year-old St Paul's Church has closed its doors for good after a weekend of celebrations.

The church hosted a special heritage exhibition showcasing its history, including photographs, documents and artefacts that chronicle its 143 years of service.