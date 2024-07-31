Take a look at these brilliant photos as 24 children celebrate Wilton Park’s junior park run’s second birthday.

The free weekly event held its special anniversary in the Bradford Road park on Sunday, July 28, with the youngsters, aged between four and 14, taking part in the fun run before enjoying cake in the sunshine.

Co-event director, Jason Hawkins, said: “It went brilliantly. We had a good turnout with 24 runners and 22 volunteers and the weather was good as well. We had cake and refreshments.

“We are looking forward to the next two years and beyond. We are absolutely proud, especially seeing the enjoyment everybody gets from it.

“It’s fantastic. It’s free, it doesn’t cost a penny, just your time. And it is time well spent.”

For more details about the junior park run, visit: www.parkrun.org.uk/wiltonpark-juniors – or email [email protected]

Take a look at these photos from Wilton Park Junior Park Run’s second birthday celebrations.

1 . Wilton Park Junior Park Run Photos from Wilton Park Junior Park Run's second birthday celebrations.Photo: SUB Photo Sales

