Take a look at these brilliant photos as 24 children celebrate Wilton Park’s junior park run’s second birthday.Take a look at these brilliant photos as 24 children celebrate Wilton Park’s junior park run’s second birthday.
Take a look at these brilliant photos as 24 children celebrate Wilton Park’s junior park run’s second birthday.

Photos: Children celebrate park run’s second birthday in the Batley sunshine

By Adam Cheshire
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Take a look at these brilliant photos as 24 children celebrate Wilton Park’s junior park run’s second birthday.

The free weekly event held its special anniversary in the Bradford Road park on Sunday, July 28, with the youngsters, aged between four and 14, taking part in the fun run before enjoying cake in the sunshine.

Co-event director, Jason Hawkins, said: “It went brilliantly. We had a good turnout with 24 runners and 22 volunteers and the weather was good as well. We had cake and refreshments.

“We are looking forward to the next two years and beyond. We are absolutely proud, especially seeing the enjoyment everybody gets from it.

“It’s fantastic. It’s free, it doesn’t cost a penny, just your time. And it is time well spent.”

For more details about the junior park run, visit: www.parkrun.org.uk/wiltonpark-juniors – or email [email protected]

Take a look at these photos from Wilton Park Junior Park Run’s second birthday celebrations.

Photos from Wilton Park Junior Park Run's second birthday celebrations.

1. Wilton Park Junior Park Run

Photos from Wilton Park Junior Park Run's second birthday celebrations.Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Photos from Wilton Park Junior Park Run's second birthday celebrations.

2. Wilton Park Junior Park Run

Photos from Wilton Park Junior Park Run's second birthday celebrations.Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Photos from Wilton Park Junior Park Run's second birthday celebrations.

3. Wilton Park Junior Park Run

Photos from Wilton Park Junior Park Run's second birthday celebrations.Photo: Marta Olkowicz

Photo Sales
Photos from Wilton Park Junior Park Run's second birthday celebrations.

4. Wilton Park Junior Park Run

Photos from Wilton Park Junior Park Run's second birthday celebrations.Photo: Marta Olkowicz

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Batley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.