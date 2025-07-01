A charity fun day organised by Friends of West Royd in Mirfield has helped to raise nearly £1,000.

The day raised £922 in total, with funds going towards Kirkwood Hospice, Christadelphian Care Homes, and West Royd House.

A spokesperson for Friends of West Royd said: “It was a lovely day. We did well for weather and a lot of people turned up. It was very well attended.

“Thank you to everyone who helped and supported it.”

Paul Siviter, who attended the event, said: “I think it’s amazing. They do an absolutely fantastic job. Every penny they raise goes to a great cause.”

West Royd The annual event was organised by Friends of West Royd.

West Royd The event was held at West Royd House, an independent residential living scheme for the Christadelphian community located on Water Royd Lane, Mirfield.

West Royd The event had numerous stalls including a tombola, cakes, scones, and arts and crafts, as well as a barbeque.

West Royd Delicious scones were on sale for charity.