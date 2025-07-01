A charity fun day organised by Friends of West Royd in Mirfield has helped to raise nearly £1,000.placeholder image
A charity fun day organised by Friends of West Royd in Mirfield has helped to raise nearly £1,000.

PHOTOS: Charity fun day in Mirfield raises nearly £1,000 for the Kirkwood, Christadelphian Care Homes and West Royd House

By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
The event, held at West Royd House, an independent residential living scheme for the Christadelphian community located on Water Royd Lane, had numerous stalls including a tombola, cakes, scones, and arts and crafts, as well as a barbecue.

The day raised £922 in total, with funds going towards Kirkwood Hospice, Christadelphian Care Homes, and West Royd House.

A spokesperson for Friends of West Royd said: “It was a lovely day. We did well for weather and a lot of people turned up. It was very well attended.

“Thank you to everyone who helped and supported it.”

Paul Siviter, who attended the event, said: “I think it’s amazing. They do an absolutely fantastic job. Every penny they raise goes to a great cause.”

The annual event was organised by Friends of West Royd.

West Royd

The annual event was organised by Friends of West Royd.

The event was held at West Royd House, an independent residential living scheme for the Christadelphian community located on Water Royd Lane, Mirfield.

West Royd

The event was held at West Royd House, an independent residential living scheme for the Christadelphian community located on Water Royd Lane, Mirfield.

The event had numerous stalls including a tombola, cakes, scones, and arts and crafts, as well as a barbeque.

West Royd

The event had numerous stalls including a tombola, cakes, scones, and arts and crafts, as well as a barbeque.

Delicious scones were on sale for charity.

West Royd

Delicious scones were on sale for charity.

