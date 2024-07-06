Communities across North Kirklees, as well as up and down the country, celebrated the Great Get Together from Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23, in events which brought to life the message from Jo’s first speech in Parliament: “We have more in common than that which divides us”.

And staff, pupils and parents of schools within the Batley Multi Academy Trust participated in a range of special events. At Upper Batley High School, baked goods set the scene in the Batley Bake Off, while people then got involved with the Great Health and Wellbeing event at Princess Mary Athletics Stadium.

Staff members from the trust’s family of schools then participated in the ever-popular Run for Jo at Oakwell Hall, with Mr Hughes (Batley Grammar School), Mrs Simpson (Trust Central Team) and Mr Kibble (Batley Girls’ High School) who were the first three runners for the trust over the line for the 6.5k event.

Then it was time for the Run for Jo on another scorching Sunday at Oakwell Hall, and there were more runners and walkers than ever this year, including a super turn out from our Trust family of schools. Congratulations to Mr Hughes (Batley Grammar School), Mrs Simpson (Trust Central Team) and Mr Kibble (Batley Girls’ High School) who were the first three runners over the line for the 6.5k, representing Batley Multi Academy Trust.

Sam Vickers, the CEO of Batley Multi Academy Trust, said: “By bringing people together we can help people to make new connections and truly celebrate the brilliant people who learn, live and work in Batley.

“Staff, learners, parents/carers and Governors volunteered their time so generously, at what we know is a very busy time of year, to make this weekend so amazing and special for our community.

“Some of our learners also attended these events in their roles as scouts and local volunteers, which was fantastic to see.”

Other charitable events have also taken place recently across the trust with a Year 10 learner at Batley Girls’ High School organising a sponsored run/walk in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, which raised over £700.

Additionally, members of the school council at Upper Batley took to their bikes to take part in a sponsored cycle on Spen Valley Greenway raising over £650 for Cancer Research.

Take a look at these pictures as the Batley Multi Academy Trust remembered Jo Cox at Great Get Together events.

1 . The Great Get Together The Batley Multi Academy Trust community celebrated the Great Get Together in memory of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.Photo: Sub Photo Sales

2 . The Great Get Together The Batley Multi Academy Trust community celebrated the Great Get Together in memory of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3 . The Great Get Together The Batley Multi Academy Trust community celebrated the Great Get Together in memory of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.Photo: SUB Photo Sales