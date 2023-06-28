It’s been a busy few weeks for the Spen Valley Air Cadets.

Cadets at 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron have taken part in numerous events within the community in recent weeks, including parading in Cleckheaton for Armed Forces Day, participating in the St George’s Day Parade in Morley, as well as hosting their own official Passing Out Parade.

Cleckheaton’s Armed Forces Day Parade took place in Memorial Park on Saturday, June 24, with the 2490 Squadron joined by other uniformed services and dignitaries, while they were joined by other local squadrons for the St George's Parade, which was attended by thousands of onlookers.

The recent Passing Out Parade involved the new recruits undergoing their enrolment ceremony, as well as the cadets being awarded badges. Several new promotions were also made.

The Squadron Commanding Officer Flight Lieutenant Kellyann Martin set a new record of promoting five new Corporals.

Away from the norm, the cadets swapped their blues for some greenery by tidying up the outside area of the Squadron HQ in Liversedge - gardening, pruning, tidying, sweeping and clearing overgrown bushes. Cdt Victoria Power also potted some flowers to brighten up the area.

Here are a selection of photos, kindly provided by 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron, from the group’s recent activities.

1 . It’s been a busy few weeks for cadets at 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron The cadets took part in an Armed Forces Day Parade in Cleckheaton Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2 . It’s been a busy few weeks for cadets at 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron The cadets took part in an Armed Forces Day Parade in Cleckheaton Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3 . It’s been a busy few weeks for cadets at 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron The cadets took part in an Armed Forces Day Parade in Cleckheaton Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4 . It’s been a busy few weeks for cadets at 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron The cadets took part in an Armed Forces Day Parade in Cleckheaton Photo: SUB Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3