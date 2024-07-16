Dontae Anderson, four, and Bentley Doran, three, enjoying building sandcastles at the Beach to Birstall family fun day.Dontae Anderson, four, and Bentley Doran, three, enjoying building sandcastles at the Beach to Birstall family fun day.
Photo special: Rain doesn’t stop families enjoying the beach, donkeys and fairground fun in Birstall!

By Adam Cheshire
Published 16th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
It may have rained but there were plenty of smiles as families enjoyed the beach coming to Birstall at the weekend.

The Beach to Birstall family fun day, organised by the town’s Chamber of Trade, took place on Saturday, with crowds flocking to take part in a number of activities and attractions including donkey rides, fairground rides, face painting, tombola stalls, ice cream and, of course, a pop-up beach.

Donna Pailing, chair of Birstall Chamber of Trade and owner of The Cobbles cafe on Market Place, said:

“It was a really good day. Lots of people attended and we have had lots of positive feedback. The donkeys and the sand pit both went down really, really well. We had a few tombola stalls collecting for charity and they went down well too.

“It was lovely and was really nice to see everyone enjoying themselves. It was really good considering there were lots of other events in the area that weekend and there was a bit of rain.

“But the rain didn’t stop people coming down and having fun. Rain doesn’t stop Birstall folk!

“I would just like to say a massive thank you to everyone that came, as well as to those that helped set it up and clear up. Hopefully we can build on that for another one in the future and make it bigger and better every year.”

Take a look at these brilliant photos from the Beach to Birstall event.

The beach came to Birstall at the weekend. Elsie Ratcliffe, two, enjoying building sandcastles.

The beach came to Birstall at the weekend. Elsie Ratcliffe, two, enjoying building sandcastles. Photo: Jim Fitton

Stevie-May Harkin, six, and Harper Harkin, three, enjoying a donkey ride.

Stevie-May Harkin, six, and Harper Harkin, three, enjoying a donkey ride. Photo: Jim Fitton

Crowds flocked to take part in a number of activities and attractions.

Crowds flocked to take part in a number of activities and attractions. Photo: Jim Fitton

Crowds flocked to take part in a number of activities and attractions. Photo: Jim Fitton

