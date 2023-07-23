Batley Bulldogs secured their first ever trip to Wembley by beating York Knights in the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup.

On a historic occasion at the LNER Community Stadium, where the Bulldogs beat Fax at the Summer Bash in May, first half tries from Josh Hodson and Adam Gledhill gave Craig Lingard’s men a commanding lead, which was extended at the start of the second half courtesy of Alistair Leak.

And although York scored two quick tries in an attempt to come back into the contest, Batley were at their dogged best to hold on for the win and ensure a first ever appearance at the national stadium.

Paul Butterfield was at the game to capture all of the action on, and off, the field.

1 . Semi-final The teams come out at the LNER Community Stadium in York Photo: Paul Butterfield Photo Sales

2 . Semi-final Aidan McGowen in possession for Batley Photo: Paul Butterfield Photo Sales

3 . Semi-final Martyn Reilly in an early tussle Photo: Paul Butterfield Photo Sales

4 . Semi-final The Bulldogs' Samy Kibula proved difficult to contain for York Knights Photo: Paul Butterfield Photo Sales