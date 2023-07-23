News you can trust since 1858
Wembley here we come! Batley Bulldogs will be taking a trip to the national stadium for the first time ever after beating York Knights 22-8 in the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup.

PHOTO SPECIAL: Fans and players celebrate as Batley Bulldogs secure their first ever visit to Wembley after reaching 1895 Cup final

Batley Bulldogs secured their first ever trip to Wembley by beating York Knights in the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 19:06 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 19:07 BST

The Bulldogs produced a dominant performance to defeat York 22-8 to book their spot under the arch on Challenge Cup Final day on Saturday, August 12, where they will face West Yorkshire neighbours Halifax Panthers.

On a historic occasion at the LNER Community Stadium, where the Bulldogs beat Fax at the Summer Bash in May, first half tries from Josh Hodson and Adam Gledhill gave Craig Lingard’s men a commanding lead, which was extended at the start of the second half courtesy of Alistair Leak.

And although York scored two quick tries in an attempt to come back into the contest, Batley were at their dogged best to hold on for the win and ensure a first ever appearance at the national stadium.

Paul Butterfield was at the game to capture all of the action on, and off, the field.

The teams come out at the LNER Community Stadium in York

1. Semi-final

The teams come out at the LNER Community Stadium in York Photo: Paul Butterfield

Aidan McGowen in possession for Batley

2. Semi-final

Aidan McGowen in possession for Batley Photo: Paul Butterfield

Martyn Reilly in an early tussle

3. Semi-final

Martyn Reilly in an early tussle Photo: Paul Butterfield

The Bulldogs' Samy Kibula proved difficult to contain for York Knights

4. Semi-final

The Bulldogs' Samy Kibula proved difficult to contain for York Knights Photo: Paul Butterfield

