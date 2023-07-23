Batley Bulldogs secured their first ever trip to Wembley by beating York Knights in the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup.

PHOTO SPECIAL: Fans and players celebrate as Batley Bulldogs secure their first ever visit to Wembley after reaching 1895 Cup final
The Bulldogs produced a dominant performance to defeat York 22-8 to book their spot under the arch on Challenge Cup Final day on Saturday, August 12, where they will face West Yorkshire neighbours Halifax Panthers.
On a historic occasion at the LNER Community Stadium, where the Bulldogs beat Fax at the Summer Bash in May, first half tries from Josh Hodson and Adam Gledhill gave Craig Lingard’s men a commanding lead, which was extended at the start of the second half courtesy of Alistair Leak.
And although York scored two quick tries in an attempt to come back into the contest, Batley were at their dogged best to hold on for the win and ensure a first ever appearance at the national stadium.
Paul Butterfield was at the game to capture all of the action on, and off, the field.