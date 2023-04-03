The Spring Fair raised a total of £307.13 for MHS Communities Kirklees.

MHA are “thrilled” to announce their Spring Fair at Longcauseway Church on Saturday (April 1) was a huge success.

The family event included activities such as an Easter egg trail, face painting, balloon twisting, Easter competitions, live chick hatching and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The fair also included stalls, raffle, tombola and hot food and drink.

A spokesperson from MHA said: “MHA Communities Kirklees were thrilled to raise £307.13 at our joint Spring Fair.

“Highlights included the live chick handling and a visit from the Easter bunny.”

As the largest charity care provider for older people in the UK, MHA offers some of the highest quality care, accommodation and support services throughout Britain.

Their mission is to inspire the best care and wellbeing at every stage of later life.

The £307.13 raised from this Spring Fair will enable them to continue supporting over 18,000 older people they support across Britain.

For more information about MHA, visit https://www.mha.org.uk/

1 . Longcauseway Church Spring Fair Shaun with the Easter Bunny. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2 . Longcauseway Church Spring Fair The family event included activities such as an Easter egg trail, face painting and balloon twisting. Photo: Bruch Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3 . Longcauseway Church Spring Fair Chick handling. Photo: Bruch Fitzgerald Photo Sales

4 . Longcauseway Church Spring Fair The fair included several stalls, raffle, tombola and hot food and drink. Photo: Bruch Fitzgerald Photo Sales