Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Liam Finn has admitted Dewsbury Rams’ dramatic late victory over Midlands Hurricanes ‘was a bit close for comfort’ as they took another giant step towards instant promotion back to the Championship.

The Rams were heading to their first defeat of their 2023 League 1 campaign in Birmingham until Ronan Dixon popped up with a crucial 75th minute try to secure a 28-23 win.

Speaking to the Reporter Series on Monday, a relieved Finn said: “It was a bit close for comfort, definitely. We weren’t ahead until the 75th minute. Midlands played really well. We weren’t great and we didn’t start the game very well.

“We were playing against a very strong wind in the first half but, ultimately, Midlands were playing well and we weren’t. They took their chances and they got themselves a lead.

“And when you have got a lead, you fight tooth and nail to keep it. It took us a long time to break them down.”

And Dixon’s thrilling intervention was crucial in the overall context of the 2023 League 1 campaign, as Dewsbury’s nearest contenders for the title, Doncaster, suffered a surprising 28-8 defeat at Hunslet, meaning the Rams’ lead at the top has been stretched to seven points.

Here are a selection of photos from the Rams’ dramatic victory at Midlands Hurricanes, courtesy of Thomas Fynn.

