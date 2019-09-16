Photo gallery: Batley Gala at Batley Cricket Club
There were sports, sweets, stalls and more at Batley Cricket Club on Sunday.
Hundreds of people flocked to this year’s gala at the club on Purlwell Hall Road, Batley, to enjoy a feast of entertainment, attractions and activities.
Enjoying the bouncy castle.
Batley Gala at Batley Cricket Club.
There was a wide variety of food to choose from.
A team from Upper Batley High School were there selling food to raise funds for their Shining Star project.
