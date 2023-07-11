PHOTO GALLERY: All the action from Batley Bulldogs' stunning victory over Halifax Panthers
Have a look at these great photos from Batley Bulldogs’ stunning 42-0 victory Halifax Panthers on Sunday.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST
Leeds Rhinos star Luke Hooley scored 26 points, including a hat-trick of tries, Dane Manning notched a double and George Senior and Elliot Kear also got in on the action as the Bulldogs recorded a thoroughly deserved win, which lifted them to second in the table.
Here are some photos from the game taken by Paul Butterfield.
Page 1 of 4