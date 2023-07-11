News you can trust since 1858
Batley Bulldogs thrashed Halifax Panthers 42-0 to go second in the Championship table on Sunday.

PHOTO GALLERY: All the action from Batley Bulldogs' stunning victory over Halifax Panthers

Have a look at these great photos from Batley Bulldogs’ stunning 42-0 victory Halifax Panthers on Sunday.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST

Leeds Rhinos star Luke Hooley scored 26 points, including a hat-trick of tries, Dane Manning notched a double and George Senior and Elliot Kear also got in on the action as the Bulldogs recorded a thoroughly deserved win, which lifted them to second in the table.

Here are some photos from the game taken by Paul Butterfield.

Batley's Josh Hodson fends off Halifax's Lachlan Walmsley

1. Match action

Batley's Josh Hodson fends off Halifax's Lachlan Walmsley Photo: Paul Butterfield

Samy Kibula gets ready to charge at the Panthers' defence

2. Match action

Samy Kibula gets ready to charge at the Panthers' defence Photo: Paul Butterfield

Jimmy Meadows in possession for Batley against Halifax

3. Match action

Jimmy Meadows in possession for Batley against Halifax Photo: Paul Butterfield

Batley's Johnny Campbell stretching his legs in the first half

4. Match action

Batley's Johnny Campbell stretching his legs in the first half Photo: Paul Butterfield

