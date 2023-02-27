News you can trust since 1858
Take a look at all the dramatic action from Batley Bulldogs’ last-gasp victory over West Yorkshire rivals Keighley Cougars at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

By Adam Cheshire
2 minutes ago

The Bulldogs, following two successive defeats, returned to winning ways in unbelievable style thanks to Dale Morton’s try with only 30 seconds remaining.

Here are a selection of photos for you to enjoy, courtesy of Paul Butterfield.

1. The lively James Meadows in action for Batley against Keighley

Photo: Paul Butterfield

2. Batley celebrate the game's first try thanks to James Meadows crashing over

Photo: Paul Butterfield

3. Action from Batley Bulldogs vs Keighley Cougars in round four of the 2023 Championship season.

Photo: Paul Butterfield

4. The impressive Samy Kibula, who kick-started the Bulldogs' comeback in the second half, fends off two Keighley players.

Photo: Paul Butterfield

