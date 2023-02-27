Take a look at all the dramatic action from Batley Bulldogs’ last-gasp victory over West Yorkshire rivals Keighley Cougars at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.
Here are a selection of photos for you to enjoy, courtesy of Paul Butterfield.
1. Take a look at all the dramatic action from Batley Bulldogs’ 28-23 success over Keighley Cougars.
1. The lively James Meadows in action for Batley against Keighley
Photo: Paul Butterfield
2. Take a look at all the dramatic action from Batley Bulldogs’ 28-23 success over Keighley Cougars.
2. Batley celebrate the game's first try thanks to James Meadows crashing over
Photo: Paul Butterfield
3. Take a look at all the dramatic action from Batley Bulldogs’ 28-23 success over Keighley Cougars.
3. Action from Batley Bulldogs vs Keighley Cougars in round four of the 2023 Championship season.
Photo: Paul Butterfield
4. Take a look at all the dramatic action from Batley Bulldogs’ 28-23 success over Keighley Cougars.
4. The impressive Samy Kibula, who kick-started the Bulldogs' comeback in the second half, fends off two Keighley players.
Photo: Paul Butterfield