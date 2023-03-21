News you can trust since 1858
Take a look at all the action from Batley Bulldogs’ victory over Barrow Raiders under the FLAIR Stadium floodlights.
PHOTO GALLERY: Action shots from Batley Bulldogs' 24-12 victory over Barrow Raiders

Take a look at all the action from Batley Bulldogs’ victory over bottom of the table Barrow Raiders at the home of Dewsbury Rams.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 21st Mar 2023, 19:00 GMT

The Championship clash was moved to the FLAIR Stadium due to “technical issues” at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium just hours before kick off, but the disruption did not throw the Bulldogs off their game as tries from Josh Hodson, Samy Kibula, James Meadows and Dale Morton saw off their Cumbrian opponents, who made the scoreboard look more respectable with two late tries of their own.

Here are a selection of photos for you to enjoy, courtesy of Paul Butterfield.

1. Josh Hodson going over for Batley's first try of the evening

1. Josh Hodson going over for Batley's first try of the evening Photo: Paul Butterfield

2. Batley's James Meadows in possession

2. Batley's James Meadows in possession Photo: Paul Butterfield

3. Barrow's Jake Carter attempts to tackle James Meadows.

3. Barrow's Jake Carter attempts to tackle James Meadows. Photo: Paul Butterfield

4. James Meadows had an excellent game for the Bulldogs

4. James Meadows had an excellent game for the Bulldogs Photo: Paul Butterfield

