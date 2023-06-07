Take a look at these 27 photos from the Jo Cox Memorial event at Batley Bulldogs on Sunday.

The popular event, organised by Batley Sporting Foundation, in conjunction with More in Common Batley and Spen and Jo’s family, as part of The Great Get Together, saw three thousand people pack into the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium for the charity rugby match between Team Colostomy UK and British Asian Rugby Association before the Bulldogs’ Championship game with York Knights.

After watching his side beat York 14-8, Batley’s head coach Craig Lingard said:

“It was an emotional day but for all the right reasons. What happened to Jo was an absolute tragedy and should never happen. What has happened since Jo’s death, certainly with Kim (Leadbeater) and the community around her, have tried to bring people together.

“There were 3,000 people there from all different sorts of communities and backgrounds and that is what the message was about.

“For us to get a victory on the day was really pleasing. It was a great occasion. I stayed for quite a bit after the match, as did a lot of other people. There were a lot of people there who were celebrating Jo’s life and it was great to see the community getting together.

“It was a really good success.”

As well as action on the pitch there were activities across the Mount Pleasant site including music from the Yorkshire Groovers Samba Band and Batley group Gods of Fortune, with local scouts providing additional food plus an inflatable assault course, archery, and games.

Here are 27 photos, taken by Paul Butterfield, from the day.

1 . Take a look at these 27 photos from the Jo Cox Memorial event at Batley Bulldogs 1. Action from the Jo Cox Memorial Rugby Match between Team Colostomy UK and British Asian Rugby Association Photo: Paul Butterfield Photo Sales

2 . Take a look at these 27 photos from the Jo Cox Memorial event at Batley Bulldogs 2. Action from the Jo Cox Memorial Rugby Match between Team Colostomy UK and British Asian Rugby Association Photo: Paul Butterfield Photo Sales

3 . Take a look at these 27 photos from the Jo Cox Memorial event at Batley Bulldogs 3. Action from the Jo Cox Memorial Rugby Match between Team Colostomy UK and British Asian Rugby Association Photo: Paul Butterfield Photo Sales

4 . Take a look at these 27 photos from the Jo Cox Memorial event at Batley Bulldogs 4. Action from the Jo Cox Memorial Rugby Match between Team Colostomy UK and British Asian Rugby Association Photo: Paul Butterfield Photo Sales