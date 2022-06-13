Phoenix Players back on stage after four years with play in Birstall

The Phoenix Players will present ‘No Dinner for Sinners’ - the group’s first show in four years - at Howden Clough Community Centre, Birstall on June 16, 17 and 18.

By Dominic Brown
Monday, 13th June 2022, 5:30 pm
Cast members in rehearsal
The play features Jim, who runs the London office of a stock exchange firm and is hosting dinner for the international director and his wife.

The trouble is Jim needs a wife for the evening.

Will his girlfriend agree to pose as his wife for the evening, will his pretty assistant Terri help out or will he have to rely on his eccentric cleaning lady, Edna, coming to the rescue?

A spokesperson said: "Come along to find out what happens in this hilarious comedy."

Seats (priced £7) can be reserved by email [email protected] or call 01924 408197.

Performances start at 7.30pm each night.

