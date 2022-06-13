Phoenix Players back on stage after four years with play in Birstall

Cast members in rehearsal

The play features Jim, who runs the London office of a stock exchange firm and is hosting dinner for the international director and his wife.

The trouble is Jim needs a wife for the evening.

Will his girlfriend agree to pose as his wife for the evening, will his pretty assistant Terri help out or will he have to rely on his eccentric cleaning lady, Edna, coming to the rescue?

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: "Come along to find out what happens in this hilarious comedy."

Seats (priced £7) can be reserved by email [email protected] or call 01924 408197.